Czech Railways to buy 55 Škoda trains in CZK 7 billion contract

Czech Railways have announced they will buy 55 regional trains from the Škoda Transportation-Škoda Vagonka consortium in a deal worth around CZK 7 billion. The new trains should start operating in 2021, the Czech News Agency Reports.

The order has been divided into two contracts. The first counts on the delivery of 50 RegioPanter electric trains. The second contract seeks to deliver five, larger 365-seat trains, which should operate in Northern Moravia.

Czech Railways’ Director General, Miroslav Kupec, says the trains will retain the current comfort levels, including Wi-Fi connection, wheelchair access and electric sockets.