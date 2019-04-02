Czech Railways starts direct sales to Prague Airport via bus

Czech Railways has started selling direct tickets to Prague Airport, with the non-rail routes to be served by buses departing from various locations every 10 minutes, rather than every 15 minutes.

The state railways operator will also offer transport to Ostrava's Leoš Janáček Airport, which offers direct train connections from Ostrava and Studenka.

Plans are under discussion to connect the airports to high-speed line between Prague and Dresden, which have yet to be built.