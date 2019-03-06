Czech Railways management debating safety measures in wake of accidents

The management of Czech Railways will meet to debate safety issues on Wednesday following a spate of accidents and near-accidents around the country. The management is likely to agree on stricter safety measures and tighter controls.

The number of "incidents“ and "accidents“ at Czech Railways has seen a sharp increase since the start of the year with inspectors investigating 220 cases.

There have been two accidents this week alone, with twenty-three people injured in a head-on collision of passenger trains in Brno on Tuesday, and five injured in a train crash in the Chrudim region just a day earlier.