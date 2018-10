The Czech Anti-Monopoly Office has fined Czech Railways and AWT Čechofracht for acting in breach of EU and Czech competition rules by illegally cooperating in the rail freight transport project Italia.

Cargo Austria AG, which was also involved, was granted immunity from fines following its leniency application.

Czech Railways has been fined 48 million crowns, while AWT Čechofracht 3 million. Both fines were originally higher, but were significantly reduced following a settlement procedure .