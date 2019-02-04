Czech Railways expands demand-based ticket pricing scheme

Ian Willoughby
04-02-2019
Czech Railways increased fares on the country’s busiest routes by tens of crowns at the beginning of this month, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday. Fares were also reduced on routes with relatively few passengers, under an expansion of a dynamic pricing scheme that responds to occupancy levels.

Czech Railways introduced flexible pricing linked to current demand on some lines last year. It is now in place on most long-distance routes.

 
 
 
 
