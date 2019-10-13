Czech Radio’s ‘Project 68’ reconstructing Soviet invasion wins Prix Europa

Czech Radio’s ‘Project 68’ series, commemorating the events of the Prague Spring and the Soviet-led invasion, has won the Prix Europa for best European digital audio project.

Throughout 2018, it commemorated the watershed year with projections, concerts, conferences, a multimedia mobile game and reports and documentaries broadcasted on Czech Radio’s flagship Radiožurnál and other stations.

The Prix Europa jury appreciated the unique documentary reconstruction of the events from the night of 20 to 21 August 1968, when Warsaw Pact troops crossed into Czechoslovakia.

Project leader Ondřej Suchan, the editor-in-chief of Radiožurnál, said absolute historical accuracy was the basis of success. Czech Radio plans to repeat a reconstruction of broadcasting in May of the Battle of Radio, from 1945.