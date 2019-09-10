Czech Radio rejects embassy claim orchestra chose to cancel China tour

The Chinese Embassy in Prague says the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra itself chose to cancel a tour of China. Officials issued a statement to that effect after the Czech minister of culture, Lubomir Zaoralek, protested China’s blocking of the tour during a meeting with Ambassador Zhang Jianmin on Monday.

A spokesperson for Czech Radio, which operates the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, described the Chinese Embassy’s assertion as nonsense, explaining that the ensemble had failed to receive the necessary permits to tour China.

The Chinese authorities have blocked a number of planned tours by Czech classical music ensembles. This follows a move by Prague’s mayor to excise an article recognising the One China policy from the city’s partnership agreement with Beijing.