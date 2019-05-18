Czech Radio opens its doors on 96th birthday

Czech Radio opens its doors to the public on Saturday on the occasion of its 96th birthday.

Visitors to the station’s main headquarters at Vinohradska 12 will be given a tour of the building, visit the newsroom and meet their favourite radio personalities. The birthday celebration traditionally includes an open air event and concert at the nearby Riegrovy sady.

Czechoslovak Radio broadcasts began on May 18th 1923, from a military tent in Prague-Kbely, making Czechoslovakia the second European country after the UK to have regular radio broadcasting.