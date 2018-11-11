Czech Radio journalist Jan Petránek dies at 86

One of Czech Radio’s leading personalities, journalist and commentator Jan Petránek has died at the age of 86.

Petránek was actively involved in maintaining Czechoslovak Radio’s underground, independent broadcasts in the wake of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968. He was sacked by the management that same year and reinstated after the fall of communism.

In 2015 the Charter 77 signatory received a medal of merit from President Zeman.