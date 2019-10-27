Czech Radio announces winners of Best Actor/Actress on the Airwaves poll

The winners of Czech Radio’s annual poll for Best Actor/Actress on the Airwaves are Taťjana Medvecká and Ivan Trojan.

Taťjana Medvecká picked up the listeners‘ award for the seventh time in succession as the most popular female actress on the airwaves. The listeners‘ poll has a 23-year-long tradition.

Thirty-three actors and actresses were in the running this year and close to 1,600 listeners took part in the poll.