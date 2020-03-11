Broadcast Archive

Czech Radio airing unique Riedlbauch music archive

Brian Kenety
11-03-2020
Czech Radio has begun broadcasting rare and unique musical recordings from the archive of the late composer Václav Riedlbauch.

The collection includes nearly 300 chamber, vocal and orchestral compositions by 30 composers, including works by Riedlbauch himself, and those of his students and peers.

Riedlbauch, a former head of the Czech Philharmonic, is perhaps best known for his ballet adaptation of Macbeth, which ran for six seasons at the National Theatre.

 
 
 
 
 
 
