Czech public transport services scaled back over Christmas

Public transport in the Czech Republic will be greatly reduced during the Christmas holiday. The vast majority of trains will not be running on Monday’s Christmas Eve, when Czechs celebrate Christmas, or on Tuesday morning.
Urban transport services will for the most part follow limited “night” schedules from Monday afternoon until Tuesday late morning.
A similar regime will be in place on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. However, regular services will be in place on the working days between the two holidays.
