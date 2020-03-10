Broadcast Archive

Czech public offices, towns to fly Tibet flag to mark 1959 uprising

Brian Kenety
10-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Hundreds of Czech public offices, including Prague City Hall, plan to raise the flag of Tibet on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the territory’s uprising against Chinese occupation in 1959.

The “Flag for Tibet” campaign aims to highlight long-term human rights violations in the autonomous Chinese province.

In 1996, when the initiative first started here, four Czech city and town halls flew Tibet’s flag. Last year, nearly 750 took part.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 