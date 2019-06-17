Czech producer price inflation slowed in May

The Czech Republic’s producer price inflation slowed in May after rising the previous month, according to data released by the Czech Statistical Office on Monday.

The producer price index rose 3.8 percent year on year in May, slower than 4.3 percent increase in April. The biggest increase was in ‘electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning’ prices, which rose by 8.6 percent annually in May.

Prices of ‘mining and quarrying’, and ‘food products, beverages and tobacco’ rose by 7.5 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively. Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices grew the most, rising 8.1 percent in annual terms.