Czech prime minister in Morocco

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is on a two-day business oriented visit to Morocco. The prime minister is accompanied by Trade and Industry Minister Marta Nováková and a delegation of 37 business leaders.

Mr. Babiš is due to hold talks with his Moroccan counterpart Saadadin Usmani and sign an inter-governmental agreement on industrial cooperation. The two sides are also expected to debate the problem of migration.

Morocco is the Czech Republic’s biggest economic partner in the region of North Africa. In the past five years Czech exports to Morocco doubled and a number of Czech companies are active on the Moroccan market.