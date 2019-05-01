Czech prime minister attending EU celebrations in Warsaw

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is attending celebrations in Warsaw marking 15 years of EU membership together with countries which joined the alliance in the “big bang” expansion in 2004 as well as others admitted in the past fifteen years.

The meeting at the Royal Palace in Krakow of 13 prime ministers and the vice-president of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen is expected to focus on the achievements and problems of the past years, challenges faced by the EU today and the need for reform.

On May 1, 2004 the EU admitted ten new members: Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Bulgaria and Romania joined in 2007 and Croatia in 2013.