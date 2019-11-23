Czech Press Photo award goes to image of flag over anti-Babiš protest

This year’s edition of Czech Press Photo was won by Lukáš Bíba for an image of a Czech flag flying above a June demonstration at Prague’s Letná Plain against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. The jury said the photograph was a symbol of the complicated political and social situation in the country, with part of society taking part in passionate protests at the same time as Mr. Babiš’s ANO party maintained a lead in opinion polls.
The Czech Press Photo competition was held for the 25th time this year. Some photographers refused to take part in the latest edition, saying the contest’s standards had fallen.
