Czech president to visit Slovakia for fist foreign trip of 2019

President Zeman’s first foreign trip in 2019 will take him to neighboring Slovakia, the president’s office told the Czech News Agency on Saturday. The Czech head of state will attend the summit of the Bucharest Nine, the countries making up the eastern flank on NATO.

In the first half of this year, the Czech president is is to travel to Austria, Hungary and China. By the end of the year, he might also visit Serbia or the North African region.