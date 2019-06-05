Czech President summons Russian ambassador over Duma draft law misrepresenting 1968 invasion

President Miloš Zeman has asked the Russian ambassador to come to Prague Castle to explain draft legislation now in the Duma stating that Soviet troops took part in the 1968 of Czechoslovakia to suppress “an attempted coup”.

Earlier this week, the Czech Foreign Ministry also criticized the Russian legislation for misrepresenting the Soviet-led invasion that crushed the Prague Spring reform movement.

A spokesman for President Zeman said on Twitter that the Czech head of state had invited Russian ambassador Alexandr Zmejevský to meet him on 13 June.

The Czech foreign ministry has said the draft Russian legislation "stands in stark contrast to international law” and a 1993 treaty between Prague and Moscow.