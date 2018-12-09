Czech president rejects anti-Russian sanctions on Russian television

Anti-Russian sanctions are useless and the EU has no strong leader, such as those in Russia, China or the U.S., Czech President Miloš Zeman said in an interview for the Russian television station NTV on Sunday.

The Czech head of state said the sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU were damaging both sides politically and economically, adding that Italy or the countries of the Visegrad group could take part in ending the sanctions.

Mr. Zeman also said he did not believe in the possibility of a military conflict between NATO and Russia.