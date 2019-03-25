Czech president receives Slovak presidential candidate ahead of run-off

Czech President Miloš Zeman received Slovak presidential candidate, Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič at Lany chateau on Sunday.

The meeting took place less than a week before the second round of presidential elections in Slovakia in which Šefčovič faces lawyer Zuzana Čaputova.

According to the president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček, Mr. Zeman expressed appreciation of Mr. Šefčovič’s experience and political skills and wished him good luck in Saturday’s run-off.