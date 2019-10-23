Czech president, PM to visit Slovakia on anniversary of Velvet Revolution

President Miloš Zeman is to attend the opening of a Czech House in Bratislava together with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová on November 16, the ctk news agency reported, citing the Office of the President.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will visit Bratislava on November 17th where he will attend the freedom celebrations on the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.
Prague Castle said earlier that President Zeman would not be attending any public events on the occasion and would mark the anniversary in private.
