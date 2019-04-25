Czech president overseeing investment deals in China

President Miloš Zeman who is on an official visit to China aimed at further boosting trade and investment between the two countries on Thursday attended the signing of a memorandum on investments between the Czech Republic and the Bank of China and the company CITIC.

The agreement envisages investments into the Czech economy to the tune of one billion dollars over the next two years. Bank of China representatives also signed an agreement with the Czech Chamber of Commerce regarding loans for Czech businesses to the tune of two billion dollars.

The Czech president is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart and attend the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday.