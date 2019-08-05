Czech president offers condolences over mass shootings in the US

Czech President Miloš Zeman offered his condolences to his US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday, following two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend which left 29 people dead and at least 50 injured.

The Czech head of state called the attacks “brutal killings, which are nothing less than mass murder.”

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and injured. According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, there are no Czechs among the victims of the shootings.