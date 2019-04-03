Czech president emphasises Visegrad cooperation in talks with Austrian counterpart

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, emphasised cooperation between the Visegrad Four and Austria in a meeting with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, in Vienna on Wednesday. Mr. Zeman said that his host had been neutral on the Czech president’s idea of a new canal linking the Danube, Elbe and Oder rivers.

Mr. Van der Bellen said the Czech Republic was Austria’s most important partner in Central Europe, adding that the two states enjoyed excellent cultural and economic ties. He said his country was concerned about Czech plans to expand the Temelín nuclear power station in south Bohemia.