Czech president attends Victory Day celebration at Russian embassy

Czech President Miloš Zeman on Thursday attended the celebrations of Victory Day at the Russian embassy in Prague. In his speech, given in Russian, the Czech head of state likened Nazism to Islamic terror and stressed the need to fight against the evil.

Mr Zeman also highlighted the significant role of the Red Army in the liberation of Europe. The event was also attended by former Czech President Václav Klaus, speaker of the lower house Radek Vondráček and several members of the Communist Party.