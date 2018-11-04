Czech president attends dinner hosted by his Chinese counterpart

Czech president Miloš Zeman, who is on a three-day official visit to China, attended a dinner hosted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Shanghai.
The event took place ahead of the launch of a new international trade fair focused on imports into the world’s most populous state on Monday. The China International Import Expo will be attended by a Czech delegation, made up of some 70 business representatives and four ministers.
President Zeman is scheduled to hold talks with the Chinese president on Monday. Among the topics on their agenda should be China’s new silk road project, the president’ spokesman Jiří Ovčáček told the Czech News Agency.
Prague gears up for weekend of major centenary celebrations
“The day I first saw a map of the future Czechoslovakia” – WW1 survivors remember the birth of their new state
Section of key Prague bridge set for demolition
Further attack in Afghanistan leaves one Czech soldier dead and two injured
Czechoslovak centenary celebrations held the world over