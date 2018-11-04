Czech president attends dinner hosted by his Chinese counterpart

Czech president Miloš Zeman, who is on a three-day official visit to China, attended a dinner hosted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Shanghai.

The event took place ahead of the launch of a new international trade fair focused on imports into the world’s most populous state on Monday. The China International Import Expo will be attended by a Czech delegation, made up of some 70 business representatives and four ministers.

President Zeman is scheduled to hold talks with the Chinese president on Monday. Among the topics on their agenda should be China’s new silk road project, the president’ spokesman Jiří Ovčáček told the Czech News Agency.