Czech President attends Bucharest Nine meeting in Košice

Czech President Miloš Zeman attended a meeting of heads of state of the Bucharest Nine, the countries making up the eastern flank of NATO, hosted by Slovak president in Košice on Thursday. The main objective of the meeting, which was also attended by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, was to commemorate the 70th anniversary of NATO and to discuss the current security situation in Europe and its neighbourhood.

During the meeting with his counterparts, Czech President Miloš Zeman defended the military mission in Afghanistan, head of the president's foreign policy team Rudolf Jindrák wrote in Twitter.

Following a bilateral meeting with Mr Stoltenberg, Slovak president Andrej Kiska said it was crucial to discuss defence and security in peacetime, since it was the obligation of any government to provide security for its citizens.