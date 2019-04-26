Czech president attending Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

President Miloš Zeman, who is on a four-day working visit to China, is to attend the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday.

The forum is attended by dozens of foreign leaders including Russian President Putin who is due to address the forum immediately after the Chinese president. President Zeman is due to present his address on Saturday.

On Friday the Czech head of state will be meeting with Czech and Chinese entrepreneurs and attend the signing of agreements on bilateral cooperation in the spheres of energy, aviation and hockey.