Czech president and foreign minister to mark the fall of Berlin Wall

Czech President Miloš Zeman and Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček will travel to Berlin on Saturday to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. On the eve of the festivities, President Zeman will meet with the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and former European Commissioner Günter Verheugen.

On Saturday, the Czech head of state, along with his Visegrad Four counterparts, will be received by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel. Together they will attend the main commemorative event at the Berlin Wall Memorial on Bernauer Straße.

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček will represent the Czech Republic at the festivities at the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday evening.