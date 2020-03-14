Czech Post will offer state its capacities to deliver food

The Czech Post announced on Saturday that it will offer to help the state by delivering food and other vital supplies to the public in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country. This as far as its capacity allows. As of now, post offices and deliveries continue to run as normal.

The company plans to outfit its offices and staff with necessary desinfectants. The current state of precautions has been described as "catastrophic" by Evžen Dvorský, the head of the postal service's trade union, with one office in Prague apparently even lacking soap and no floor cleaning taking place.