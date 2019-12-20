Broadcast Archive

Czech Post raising cost of some services

Daniela Lazarová
20-12-2019
Czech Post will increase the price for some of its services as of January 1st and introduce dual-speed deliveries. The state-owned company, which is undergoing reorganization, has been criticized for late deliveries. As of next year it will offer clients the choice of paying more for guaranteed faster deliveries of mail and parcels, which should be delivered by the following day, or stick with the basic price in which case the delivery will take longer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
