Czech Post raising cost of some services

Czech Post will increase the price for some of its services as of January 1st and introduce dual-speed deliveries. The state-owned company, which is undergoing reorganization, has been criticized for late deliveries. As of next year it will offer clients the choice of paying more for guaranteed faster deliveries of mail and parcels, which should be delivered by the following day, or stick with the basic price in which case the delivery will take longer.
Czech teenager builds second-largest ever Millennium Falcon LEGO model
Novinky.cz: Prague brothel threatened to send out 600 prostitutes onto the capital’s streets
Gunman kills six patients in Ostrava hospital, two more fighting for their lives
HN: Developers aiming to sell co-living concept in Prague
Czech Village Bake Shop in Cedar Rapids gives expat community a taste of home