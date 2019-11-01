Czech Post head offers sites for PM Babiš’s planned government quarter

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) said on Twitter that Czech Post director Roman Knap has suggested sites it owns in Prague’s Malešice district could be used for hosting a new government quarter.
Babiš argues that building a special quarter for government ministries and agencies now located in central Prague would save taxpayers some 378 million crowns annually on rent.
Talks between the government and Prague City Hall about building the quarter in the Letňany district have deadlocked over the conditions under which the premises would be made available.
Babiš said on Twitter he plans to visit the Czech Post site proposed by Knap later this month.
ANO’s junior coalition partners the Social Democrats (ČSSD) warn Babiš’s plan could threaten the historical locations currently housing ministries and say it needs to be analysed in more depth.
