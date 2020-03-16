Czech Post closes outlets without glass partitions

Czech Post has announced that it will close any outlets or counters which are not protected by a glass partition, effective immediately, in order to protect employees.
The measure will partially affect 146 outlets, four small post offices will be closed entirely. The company’s CEO Roman Knap said more restrictive measures were likely to follow.
Neither postal workers not cashiers in Czech shops have received protective gear.
The government, which is distributing it centrally and is short of a million respirators, says hospitals and paramedics are currently the top priority.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic