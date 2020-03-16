Czech Post closes outlets without glass partitions

Czech Post has announced that it will close any outlets or counters which are not protected by a glass partition, effective immediately, in order to protect employees.

The measure will partially affect 146 outlets, four small post offices will be closed entirely. The company’s CEO Roman Knap said more restrictive measures were likely to follow.

Neither postal workers not cashiers in Czech shops have received protective gear.

The government, which is distributing it centrally and is short of a million respirators, says hospitals and paramedics are currently the top priority.