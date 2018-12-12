Czech population reaches 10.64 million, driven by immigration

The Czech population grew by nearly 28,000 in the first nine months of this year to an estimated 10,637,794 people.

According to preliminary data published by the Czech Statistical Office, as in recent years, most of the increase stemmed from immigration.

Ukraine and neighbouring Slovakia were the biggest source countries, followed by Romania and Bulgaria.

The data also show a rise in the number of marriages, up 1,400 compared to a year ago. The average age of a groom was 29 and that of a bride was 27.

At the same time, there were about 1,000 fewer divorces and a slight drop in the number of births. Divorced men averaged 44.7 years, divorced women 41.8 years.

The greatest number of children were born to women aged 30 years.