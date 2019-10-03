Broadcast Archive

Czech population grows to over 10.6 million

Ruth Fraňková
03-10-2019
The population of the Czech Republic grew by nearly 40,000 in 2018 to 10,649,800 people, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Thursday. It is the biggest increase since the end of WWII.

As in recent years, the numbers were driven by immigration, mainly from Ukraine and Slovakia.

The biggest population rise was recorded in the over-65 age group, which increased by 46,400 to over two million, while the working-age population continues to decline.

The number of marriages in 2018 increased to 54,470, a ten-year-high, while the number of divorces dropped to 24,313, which the lowest figure since 2000.

