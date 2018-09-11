Czech population grows by over 15,000 in first six months of 2018

Ian Willoughby
11-09-2018
The population of the Czech Republic grew to just under 10,625,500 in the first half of the year, according to official data released on Tuesday. That figure was around 15,400 higher than at the end of 2017.

More people died than were born in the Czech Republic in the January to July period and the rise has been attributed to immigration, mainly from Ukraine and Slovakia.

 
 
 
 
 
