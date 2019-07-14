Czech pop idol Karel Gott turns 80 on Sunday. Over the course of his career, spanning over six decades, the Czech crooner sold over 50 million albums and collected over 40 Golden Nightingale Awards.
Although his discography covers various genres, including jazz, rock, and folk music, the Czech king of pop sung mainly about love with the most frequent words in his lyrics being “me”, “you” and “love”.
On the occasion of his 80th birthday Supraphon is releasing a collection of his greatest hits, including his very first recording from 1960.
