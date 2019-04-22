Czech politicians offer condolences and aid to Sri Lanka

Czech politicians have joined in the widespread international condemnation of the tragic Easter attacks in Sri Lanka.

President Miloš Zeman called the attacks “monstrous”, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš likewise expressed shock over the news saying an attack against believers who had come together to celebrate Easter Sunday was “unbelievable” and “unacceptable”.

Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček said he was appalled by the tragedy and stressed that the Czech government was ready to help in whatever way possible. Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček also condemned the attacks, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

According to local police sources the number of people killed in the attacks has now reached 290 with at least 500 people injured.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said it had no news so far indicating that Czech nationals may have been among those killed or injured. It said any Czechs in need on the island should turn to the Czech Embassy in Delhi for help.