Czech politicians congratulating Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in Ukraine’s presidential elections

Czech politicians have started congratulating Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in Ukraine’s presidential elections.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček wrote on Twitter that Zelensky’s decisive victory showed the strength of civil society. He said Ukraine had made considerable progress on the road to democratic reforms and expressed the hope that Ukraine’s future president would continue in this effort.

Political newcomer and television comedian Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday declared victory in Ukraine's presidential elections after exit polls showed he was on track for a landslide win against incumbent president Petro Poroshenko.

Early projections put Zelensky at 73.2%, giving him a significant lead over Poroshenko, who conceded defeat.