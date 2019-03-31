Czech politicians congratulate winner of Slovakia’s presidential elections

President Miloš Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš have congratulated Zuzana Čaputová on her victory in the Slovak presidential elections. The Czech head of state said he was looking forward to meeting with the newly-elected Slovak president while Prime Minister Andrej Babiš noted that she had fought a fair campaign and remained true to herself.

Czech Foreign Minister Petříček said on Twitter that Čaputová’s election to Slovakia’s top post signalled the country’s pro-European orientation and its interest in maintaining the best possible relations with its neighbours.

Congratulations have also come from leaders of the country’s parliamentary parties.

Liberal lawyer Zuzana Čaputová beat the ruling party-backed candidate and vice-president of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič, to become Slovakia’s first female president.