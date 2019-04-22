Czech politicians congratulate Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in Ukraine’s presidential elections

Czech politicians have congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his victory in Ukraine’s presidential elections. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš wished him patience and strength saying he would lead the country at an immensely difficult time. Czech
Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček wrote on Twitter that Zelensky’s decisive victory showed the strength of civil society. He said Ukraine had made considerable progress on the road to democratic reforms and expressed the hope that Ukraine’s future president would continue in this effort.
