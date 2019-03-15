Czech politicians condemn terrorist attack in New Zealand

Czech leaders have condemned Friday’s attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that claimed 49 lives and left 50 wounded.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš tweeted that he was ‘appalled by the horrendous terrorist attack’ and extended his ‘deepest sympathy to the friends and families of the victims and all people of New Zealand.’

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček also sent condolences, calling the attack ‘repugnant’. He said that he rejects all forms of violence, including that which is aimed at people of another faith.

No Czech citizens are believed to have been killed or wounded in the attack.