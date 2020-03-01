Czech political leaders congratulate election winner in Slovakia

Czech political leaders have sent congratulations to Igor Matovic whose centre-right, anti-graft OLaNO opposition party won Slovakia’s general elections at the weekend.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš congratulated Matovic on a brilliant campaign and said he was looking forward to close cooperation with the new Slovak administration on a bilateral level as well as within the Visegrad group and the EU.

OLaNO took 24.87 percent of the vote in the elections, ahead of 18.73 percent for the governing populist-left Smer-SD party, the conservative We Are Family scored 8.34 percent, the liberal Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) won 5.67 percent and the fellow liberal "For the People" of ex-president Andrej Kiska gained 5.43 percent of the vote.