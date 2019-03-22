Czech police tracking suspects of EU subsidy fraud

Czech police are currently tracking four people and three companies who are suspected of subsidy fraud worth CZK 300 million. According to Jaroslav Ibehej, the spokesman for the National Centre for Combating Organised Crime, they sought to gain money from European Union funds for a number of projects relating to a machine construction company. The suspects could face five to ten years in jail if convicted.

Investigators started working on the case in 2017. According to the police spokesman, the suspects, together with associated companies, presented documents of purchased machinery where the original cost was sometimes inflated by up to ten times.