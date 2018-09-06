Czech police: Summer road death toll higher than in 2017

Ian Willoughby
06-09-2018
In July and August the Czech police investigated almost 18,000 traffic accidents in which 119 people lost their lives. While the number of road deaths was 18 higher than in summer 2017, the general trend is declining and this year’s numbers were the second lowest since 1990, the police said on Thursday.

Unlike deaths, accident numbers have been constantly rising for several years, not just in summer but all year round. Police attribute the trend to a rise in vehicle numbers and heavier traffic.

