Czech police seize 142 kg of khat inbound from Israel

Czech police detained two foreign nationals at Prague’s main airport who are suspected of smuggling 142 kilograms of the stimulant drug khat in seven suitcases on an inbound flight from Tel Aviv.

Khat, native to the Horn of Africa and Arabian Peninsula, is banned in most of Europe. If found guilty, the alleged smugglers face up to 12 years in prison.

Police note the plant must be chewed fresh to have any effect and so was likely intended for domestic distribution.