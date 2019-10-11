Czech police on high alert ahead of Friday’s Euro 2020 qualifier

Czech police are on high alert ahead of Friday’s Euro 2020 qualifier between England and the Czech Republic in Prague. Up to six thousand British football fans are expected to arrive in the Czech capital for the match, which is to be played at Slavia Prague’s Eden Arena.

The police will be out in force for the event, deploying mounted units and a special anti-riot squad.

England currently lead Group A, three points clear of the Czech Republic, who lost 5:0 to England in the first match at Wembley in March, suffering the heaviest defeat in the history of the international team.