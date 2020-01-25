Czech police officers return to Iraq after 16-day break

Five Czech police officers, who have temporarily returned to the Czech Republic from a military mission in Baghdad, are due to return to Iraq on Saturday. The officers returned to Czechia 16 days ago due to a restricted operation of the training centre in the Iraqi capitol.

The Minister of Interior, Jan Hamáček, said their the move had nothing to do with the development of the safety situation in the country. The Czech Army currently has around 40 soldiers and police officers in Iraq mainly working to train Iraqi security forces to fight against the ISIS militia.

They remained stationed in the country despite the conflict between the Us and Iran following the US drone strike on a leading Iranian general.