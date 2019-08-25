Czech police officers helping in Bosnia

Daniela Lazarová
25-08-2019
Czech police officers helped Bosnian security forces destroy over 220kg of heavy aerial bombs from World War II in an area close to Sana River in the northwest of the country at the weekend, local media reported.

Twenty Czech police officers are currently deployed in Bosnia within the framework of cooperation in the field of security between the Czech Republic and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Czech police divers have been involved in mine clearance in Bosnia since 2012.

 
 
 
